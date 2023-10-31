Lisa Kudrow Isn't Adopting Matthew Perry's Dog: Rumor Explained By Source

There has been a rumor circulating online that Lisa Kudrow is planning to adopt Matthew Perry‘s dog, Alfred, after his tragic death at the age of 54.

Now, a source is clearing up everything about this rumor that is not factual.

Keep reading to find out more…

Matthew announced he had a Doodle puppy several years ago, but it appears as if the dog, Alfred, is with his ex Molly Hurwitz. Molly posted about Alfred just six weeks ago on her Instagram.

The source confirms to People that Matthew did not own a dog when he passed, thus, Lisa would not be adopting any animal from him.

Molly paid tribute to Matthew following his death and you can read what she said here. You can also see Matthew‘s Friends co-star’s joint statement if you didn’t see.

RIP.