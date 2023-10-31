Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 8:32 am

Netflix Renews 29 TV Shows in 2023, Cancels 10 More, & Announces 11 Are Ending (So Far)

Continue Here »

Netflix Renews 29 TV Shows in 2023, Cancels 10 More, & Announces 11 Are Ending (So Far)

This year, Netflix executives have been steadily making a lot of renewal and cancellation decisions about their original TV show content.

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

We also now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher.

Keep reading to see the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images