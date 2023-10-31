Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson; Both Recently Went Through Major Breakups

Sophie Turner appears to have a new man in her life.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, during a day out in Paris over the weekend.

The kiss reportedly happened on Saturday (October 28), just hours before Sophie made an appearance at Stade de France to unveil the Rugby World Cup trophy.

A photo of the kiss has emerged.

The Sun shared the image along with an eyewitness account of the moment. Sophie is seen carrying the same green bag that she used back in February.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the insider said. “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

Peregrine, who is heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, recently split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who happens to be the goddaughter of King Charles. The former couple broke up in September after three years of dating. (You can see photos of them together in the gallery)

As you likely already know, Sophie and her estranged husband Joe Jonas broke up over the summer and entered a bitter custody battle.

Sophie is following Peregrine‘s private account on Instagram.