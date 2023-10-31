Taylor Swift's '1989 (TV)' Sales Numbers Revealed for First Three Days of Release

Taylor Swift‘s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has only been out for three full days so far, but it’s already the second highest-selling album of the year.

The 33-year-old singer already holds the record for biggest sales week of the year with her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which moves 716,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

After three days of release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has moved 550,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, 370,000 of those sales are from traditional album sales, according to Billboard.

Speak Now (TV) opened its first week with 507,000 in traditional album sales.

It’s predicted that the new album could have an opening week of more than 1 million equivalent album units.

Taylor has already beat a Spotify record with the re-recorded album.