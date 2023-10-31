Taylor Swift's Security Secretly Paid the Bill During Her Dinner with Laura Dern Before Actress Had the Chance

Laura Dern tried to pay the bill when she had dinner with Taylor Swift recently, but she wasn’t quick enough!

A new report has revealed that Taylor‘s security team secretly paid the bill during her dinner with Laura, actress Zoe Kravitz, and director Greta Gerwig.

The three stars ate at Il Buco Alimentari in New York City on September 19 and the bartender who waited on them spoke to Vulture about what happened during the meal.

“I was actually her server,” the bartender, named Julius, said. “I wasn’t aware that she was going to come here for dinner — big celebrities don’t put in a reservation. I was like, ‘Holy sh-t!’”

Keep reading to find out more…

“[Taylor] just wanted to be regular and enjoy dinner with her girls. So I didn’t even ask for a selfie or an autograph. The memory is enough for me,” Julius added.

The bartender claims that Taylor wanted to order the entire menu and he ended up creating a family style dinner for the group.

When it came time to leave, Laura tried handing her credit card to the waiter to pay the bill, but she was too late.

“Laura Dern was going to pay the bill,” Julius said. “She’s like, ‘Darling, take this.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was like, ‘Why??’ I said, ‘Ms. Taylor paid!’”

Laura recently met up with another celebrity friend.