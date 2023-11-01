Amy Robach Goes Instagram Official With TJ Holmes, Announces New Joint Podcast

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are getting back into media with a brand new podcast!

The two former Good Morning America co-anchors severed ties with the morning show and ABC earlier this year, after they went on leave following the revelation they were dating.

While TJ has shared photos of them together at a football game on his Instagram, she is now going “Instagram official” on her page, while simultaneously announcing their new joint venture!

In a joint Instagram post, Amy shared a photo of the two, where they are smiling and he is standing behind her with his arm wrapped around her.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤,” she captioned the post.

She then added that their new podcast, Amy & TJ will be out on December 5th “on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.”

The couple, who were both still married when they started seeing each other, have remained fairly mum up until now, and according to a press release, “nothing is off limits” for the podcast.

They will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.”

In addition to hosting and executive producing Amy & TJ, they will also collaborate on more upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that TJ‘s divorce from Marilee Fiebig was being settled.