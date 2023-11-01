Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance Since Rare Neurological Diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disorder.

In 2022, the 55-year-old superstar singer revealed she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Celine told fans on Instagram. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Celine said.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she continued.

Stiff Person Syndrome is an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes rigidity and spasms in the trunk and limbs, according to Yale Medicine.

Now, she’s made her first public appearance in years, and her first appearance since being diagnosed with the disorder.

TMZ is noting that she has not made a public appearance in over 3 years.

She went to see the Montreal Canadiens NHL game on Monday (October 30) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas alongside her sons, René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

The hockey team uploaded a video of her in their locker room. Watch below. You can find out if Celine might ever tour again here.