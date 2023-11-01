Diddy Wears Elaborate Batman Costume for Halloween (With Batmobile!), Defies SAG-AFTRA Rules

Diddy is going all out!

The 53-year-old entertainer showed off his elaborate Batman costume, complete with a real Batmobile, on Halloween (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Diddy was seen riding around Hollywood in a vehicle nearly identical to Batman’s Tumbler, the Batmobile featured in the Christopher Nolan movies.

Diddy previously told Jimmy Kimmel he was going to step up his Halloween game, after saying last year’s Joker costume resulted in Warner Bros. claiming it was a copyright violation.

Diddy warned his costume this year would also have Warner Bros. mad!

The actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA, also said it didn’t want its members dressing up as movie characters for Halloween, but Diddy clearly defied that request.

At one point, however, his Batmobile ran out of gas on Sunset Boulevard. Someone on his team got a gas canister for a refill eventually.

