Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for 'Friends' Reunion

Matthew Perry's Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for 'Friends' Reunion

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor &amp; Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 11:42 am

Diddy Wears Elaborate Batman Costume for Halloween (With Batmobile!), Defies SAG-AFTRA Rules

Diddy Wears Elaborate Batman Costume for Halloween (With Batmobile!), Defies SAG-AFTRA Rules

Diddy is going all out!

The 53-year-old entertainer showed off his elaborate Batman costume, complete with a real Batmobile, on Halloween (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Diddy was seen riding around Hollywood in a vehicle nearly identical to Batman’s Tumbler, the Batmobile featured in the Christopher Nolan movies.

Keep reading to find out more…

Diddy previously told Jimmy Kimmel he was going to step up his Halloween game, after saying last year’s Joker costume resulted in Warner Bros. claiming it was a copyright violation.

Diddy warned his costume this year would also have Warner Bros. mad!

The actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA, also said it didn’t want its members dressing up as movie characters for Halloween, but Diddy clearly defied that request.

At one point, however, his Batmobile ran out of gas on Sunset Boulevard. Someone on his team got a gas canister for a refill eventually.

See what other celebs dressed as this year!

Check out the cool look inside…

Watch him tease his costume…
Just Jared on Facebook
diddy halloween batman 2023 0
diddy halloween batman 2023 1
diddy halloween batman 2023 10
diddy halloween batman 2023 2
diddy halloween batman 2023 3
diddy halloween batman 2023 4
diddy halloween batman 2023 5
diddy halloween batman 2023 6
diddy halloween batman 2023 8
diddy halloween batman 2023 9

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Batman, Diddy, Halloween, Sean Combs

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr