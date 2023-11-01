Doja Cat Setlist Revealed for 2023's The Scarlet Tour After First Show

Doja Cat is officially on the road with The Scarlet Tour!

The Grammy-winning singer kicked off the tour with a sold-out performance on Halloween night on Tuesday (October 31) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Doja played fan-favorite songs like “Paint the Town Red,” “Attention,” and “Kiss Me More” throughout the show. Rapper and singer Doechii opened the show.

The 24-date tour continues in Los Angeles before making stops in Las Vegas, Austin, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto and more ahead of wrapping up on Wednesday, December 13 in Chicago at United Center.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. WYM Freestyle (What You Mean)

2. Demons

3. Tia Tamera

4. Shutcho

5. Agora Hills

6. Attention

7. Often

8. Red Room

9. Balut

10. Gun

11. Ain’t Shit

12. Woman

13. Say So

14. Get Into It (Yuh)

15. Need to Know

16. Kiss Me More

17. Paint the Town Red

18. Streets

19. F–k the Girls (FTG)

20. 97

21. Can’t Wait

22. Go Off

23. Ouchies

24. Wet Vagina

