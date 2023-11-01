'Friends' Creator Spoke to Matthew Perry 2 Weeks Ago, Reveals He Was Sober & Shares More Details

The co-creators of Friends are speaking out about the sudden death of Matthew Perry.

Marta Kauffman revealed she had spoken to Matthew just two weeks prior to his death, and noted he was sober, had quit smoking, and seemed in an emotionally good place.

About their conversation two weeks ago, Marta told Hoda Kotb on the Today show, “It was great. He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Marta added she was in “utter shock” when she heard the tragic news.

She continued, “My first impulse was to text him, honestly. It’s hard to grasp: one minute he’s here and he’s happy, and then poof. And doing good in the world, really doing good in the world.”

Due to his history with drugs and alcohol, Matthew once said people wouldn’t be surprised by the news of his death. Hoda asked David Crane, the show’s other creator, about this statement.

David responded, “I would say that’s probably true given the journey he’d been on, and we were all aware of it. There was a part that was kind of bracing for something like this. It is still hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”

Marta then said about his current state, “He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking…He was sober.”

She did say she was concerned about him during the Friends reunion (in 2021), which fans noted he sounded like he was slurring during.

She shared, “knowing he had been through everything he’d been through and every time he had surgery, they’re giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again. So yes, I was concerned about what point he was in the cycle at that moment.”

Matthew previously explained the reason why he was slurring during the reunion.

In an exclusive interview, ‘Friends’ creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane remember Matthew Perry. They speak to @hodakotb about the loss of the actor, the last conversations they had with him and the impact he made in the world. pic.twitter.com/96FcJkbghE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2023

