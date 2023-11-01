Jeremy Allen White Runs Errands in L.A. After Recent Outings with Rosalia

Jeremy Allen White is stepping out for the day.

The 32-year-old actor best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless spent the afternoon running a few errands on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Jeremy wore a blue sweater vest over a white T-shirt paired with jeans and and baseball.

Jeremy‘s Wednesday outing comes a few days after he was spotted picking up some flowers at the local farmers market with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia.

The pair’s outing at the farmers market comes after the two were seen out on a dinner date.

Jeremy will next be starring alongside Zac Efron in the upcoming movie The Iron Claw, which hits theaters on December 22. Watch the trailer here!