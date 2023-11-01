Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 8:20 pm

Jeremy Allen White Runs Errands in L.A. After Recent Outings with Rosalia

Jeremy Allen White Runs Errands in L.A. After Recent Outings with Rosalia

Jeremy Allen White is stepping out for the day.

The 32-year-old actor best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless spent the afternoon running a few errands on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Jeremy wore a blue sweater vest over a white T-shirt paired with jeans and and baseball.

Jeremy‘s Wednesday outing comes a few days after he was spotted picking up some flowers at the local farmers market with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia.

The pair’s outing at the farmers market comes after the two were seen out on a dinner date.

Jeremy will next be starring alongside Zac Efron in the upcoming movie The Iron Claw, which hits theaters on December 22. Watch the trailer here!
