Kylie Jenner Gets Support from Timothee Chalamet as She's Honored with Brand Innovator of the Year at Innovator Awards 2023

Kylie Jenner has Timothee Chalamet by her side on her big night!

The 26-year-old Khy fashion designer had the support of the 27-year-old Bones and All actor as she was honored at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

During the event, Kylie was honored as the Brand Innovator of the Year.

Kylie was presented with the award by designer Haider Ackermann, who jokingly mentioned Kylie‘s “very attractive lover” (aka Timothee) as he honored her.

Kylie and Timothee sat together at the event, and she put her hand on his shoulder as she went up to accept her award.

“I’ve always loved beauty and fashion and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new Khy that launched today,” Kylie said in her acceptance speech, via WSJ. “It’s so special to me.”

Along with supporting Kylie at the event, Timothee was also on-hand to present Martin Scorsese with the Film Innovator of the Year Award.

“Marty and I worked together for the first time this year – not on the sprawling epic American western Killers of the Flower Moon,” Timothee said in his speech. “I am in a commercial he directed for Chanel.”

