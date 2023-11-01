Lindsay Hubbard Says It's 'Scary' That Ex Carl Radke Called 'Summer House' Producers & Manipulated a Sit Down to Break Up On Camera After Filming Wrapped

Lindsay Hubbard is calling out ex Carl Radke for the way he broke up with her back in September.

The Summer House stars were engaged and set to get married in November, until she was blindsided by him breaking it off in September.

It was previously revealed that the breakup was filmed, and now, in her first interview post-breakup, Lindsay is slamming Carl for calling up producers after filming had wrapped and manipulating a sit down just to break up with her on camera.

“Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused,” she told Us Weekly about not seeing the breakup coming.

“It was absolutely humiliating,” Lindsay added about the actual breakup. “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

“The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again,” she said about how she’s doing now.

Lindsay has also said that no one in the Summer House cast saw this coming, and she thinks “people got in his ear.”

“No one saw it coming, not one person. There were no red flags,” she said. “Two weeks before he called it off, I was at my bridal shower and he showed up. One week before, I was at my dress fitting and he was fitting for his suits with all of his groomsmen. It had nothing to do with wedding planning. There was no cheating.”

She also confirms that she gave her engagement ring to her jeweler to sell, and she is still living in the apartment the two shared.

Lindsay and Carl‘s friend and co-star Kyle Cooke recently commented on what led to the breakup.