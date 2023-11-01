Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for 'Friends' Reunion

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor &amp; Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Mariah Carey Defrosts for Christmas, Announces 'It's Time!'

It’s timeeeee!

Mariah Carey has officially “defrosted,” just in time for the holiday season.

Playing off of popular memes that showcase the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer being “defrosted” every Christmas, Mariah uploaded a hilarious video of herself being heated out of a giant ice cube by pumpkin mask and Ghostface mask-wearing assistants.

“It’s time!” she declares, referring to her now annual tradition of posting the official announcement at midnight once Halloween wraps. She also celebrated the spooky season by dressing up as Regina George!

Mariah Carey is also heading out on tour for Christmas – check out the dates and ticket info!
