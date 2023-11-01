Mariah Carey Defrosts for Christmas, Announces 'It's Time!'

It’s timeeeee!

Mariah Carey has officially “defrosted,” just in time for the holiday season.

Playing off of popular memes that showcase the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer being “defrosted” every Christmas, Mariah uploaded a hilarious video of herself being heated out of a giant ice cube by pumpkin mask and Ghostface mask-wearing assistants.

“It’s time!” she declares, referring to her now annual tradition of posting the official announcement at midnight once Halloween wraps. She also celebrated the spooky season by dressing up as Regina George!

