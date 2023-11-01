Matthew Perry's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After They Were Seen at Lunch One Day Before His Death

Matthew Perry‘s mystery pal is speaking out after they were seen together just one day before his shocking death.

On Friday (Oct. 27), the 54-year-old Friends actor was seen out to lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles. The next day Matthew died in an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at home.

After TMZ published the photos of the lunch, the mystery woman identified herself as model Athenna Crosby and opened up about her last interaction with Matthew.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally,” Athenna wrote on her Instagram Story.

Athenna continued, “I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship.”

She added, “But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed.”

In follow-up post, Athenna wrote about how Matthew was doing when they met for lunch.

“Once again I never intended to say anything but since I have been identified yes that is me with him this past Friday,” Athenna wrote. “I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits, and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life.”

She continued, “He was so happy & vibrant. Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth. Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”

Athenna also encouraged people to read Matthew‘s “amazing & inspiring” memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, adding, “And remember to be kind to all no matter what they are facing. Everyone is simply trying their best.”

In a new interview, the Friends creator shared new details about her final conversation with Matthew, saying that he was sober.