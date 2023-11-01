'Mean Girls' Commercial Reunites 3 of the 4 Original Stars, Rachel McAdams' Absence Explained

Several of the Mean Girls cast have reunited for a fun Walmart commercial!

Three of the 4 original “Mean Girls,” Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, all participated. In this commercial, which parodied the original film, Cady is back as a guidance counselor, Karen is still a very reliable weather girl, and Gretchen is now a stage mom!

Daniel Franzese‘s Damian and Rajiv Surendra‘s Kevin Gnapoor can also be seen.

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Lindsay can be heard saying in a voiceover.

You may notice that Rachel McAdams‘ Regina George is totally absent. We now know why.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it,” a source told Page Six. “They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion. They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”

Meet the entire Mean Girls the musical movie cast right here.



Watch the Walmart commercial below.