Matthew Perry's Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for 'Friends' Reunion

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor &amp; Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 11:26 am

Over 40 Stars Have Their Own Barbie Dolls, Including 4 Royals, 2 Athletes, 5 Grammy Winners & More!

Margot Robbie isn’t the only star that has been turned into a Barbie doll.

For years, Mattel has honored many celebrities with special, one-of-a-kind dolls in recognition of their attributes to pop culture, activism and more.

Barbie first launched their mega popular Sheroes and Role Models campaign in 2015.

The campaign honored those who are breaking “boundaries in their fields to inspire the next generation of girls. Barbie is shining a light on female role models because every girl imagines she can be anything, but actually seeing that she can makes all the difference.”

In addition to the Role Models, many classic celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor have also been honored with a Barbie doll in their likeness.

Head inside to see which celebrities have been immortalized with their Barbie doll…

