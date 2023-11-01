Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 4:46 pm

'Priscilla' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

Continue Here »

'Priscilla' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

The reviews for Priscilla are in!

A24′s film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Based on Priscilla‘s own memoir, Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola wrote and directed the feature film. In the memoir, Priscilla talks about meeting Elvis, their marriage, and the factors and issues that led to the couple’s divorce.

After premiering the movie at the film festival, Cailee won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her portrayal of Priscilla!

Priscilla hits theaters on November 3, and critics have begun weighing in on the film.

Find out what critics are saying…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: A24
Posted to: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Movies, Priscilla, Reviews, Slideshow, Sofia Coppola

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr