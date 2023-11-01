'Priscilla' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

The reviews for Priscilla are in!

A24′s film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Based on Priscilla‘s own memoir, Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola wrote and directed the feature film. In the memoir, Priscilla talks about meeting Elvis, their marriage, and the factors and issues that led to the couple’s divorce.

After premiering the movie at the film festival, Cailee won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her portrayal of Priscilla!

Priscilla hits theaters on November 3, and critics have begun weighing in on the film.

Find out what critics are saying…