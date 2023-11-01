Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 6:46 pm

'Real Housewives' - 4 Cities Rejected for New Seasons on Bravo

Continue Here »

'Real Housewives' - 4 Cities Rejected for New Seasons on Bravo

The Real Housewives is a Bravo staple!

The long-running reality TV franchise began with Orange County, and has since spread around the country – and the world – showcasing lavish lifestyles and fiery friendships for well over a decade.

Over time, there’s been plenty of speculation about which city the Real Housewives might be launching in next. Bravo boss Andy Cohen has gotten candid over the years about which towns missed the mark.

Find out which cities Real Housewives won’t be expanding to (for now)…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo
Posted to: Bravo, EG, evergreen, Extended, Real Housewives, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr