Renee Rapp Dresses as Justin Bieber For Halloween Show, Sings 'One Less Lonely Girl' to Lola Tung - Watch Now!

Renee Rapp joined the Halloween fun at her concert on Tuesday night (October 31) in Brooklyn, New York!

The 23-year-old singer and actress dressed up as Justin Bieber from the Never Say Never Tour, in a white outfit and purple hoodie, and she brought another famous face on stage for a special song – Lola Tung.

Renee picked out Lola and brought her on stage while singing “One Less Lonely Girl” to her, something Justin would do during each concert. Lola was even given flowers as well!

The Halloween concert, or Reneeween, was one of four concerts in New York on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

The night before, Renee brought out Lizzy McAlpine and they sang the Wicked duet “For Good,” in celebration of the Broadway musical’s 20th anniversary that day.

That same night, Lola joined her The Summer I Turned Pretty co-star Christopher Briney and more at the 20th anniversary celebration for Thom Browne.