Simu Liu Goes as Aaron Rodgers on Crutches for Halloween After They Both Tore Achilles Tendon

Simu Liu is trying to make the best of his lousy situation.

On (Tuesday (October 31), the 34-year-old Barbie actor showed off his cheeky Halloween costume – revealing he’s dressed up as Aaron Rodgers since they both recently tore their Achilles tendon.

“Halloween 😭🩼I know this might seem like a very low-effort costume on the surface but I assure you the commitment was absolute. I got the stitches to prove it!” Simu wrote on Instagram.

For his costume, Simu is resting on crutches as he wears a New York Jets T-shirt and holds a football while wearing a cast on his foot.

“Thanks [girlfriend] Allison Hsu for driving us to 6am surgery and being by my side the whole time. here’s to a speedy recovery for me and @aaronrodgers12 🫡 #noachillesnoproblem,” Simu added.

If you didn’t know, Aaron, 39, tore his Achilles tendon during his first game as the quarterback for the Jets back in September. Weeks later, Simu revealed that he also tore his Achilles tendon.