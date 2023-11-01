'Succession' Actor Alan Ruck Crashes His Rivian Truck Into L.A. Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck was reportedly behind the wheel of a Rivian truck that drove into the side of a pizza shop in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

The 67-year-old actor is best known for his roles as Connor Roy on the HBO series Succession and Cameron Frye in the classic movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

TMZ reports that Alan‘s Rivian drove into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night (October 31).

So, what caused the crash?

Keep reading to find out more…

The outlet reports that “surveillance appears to show Alan‘s truck collide with another vehicle from behind, pushing it into the intersection as Alan‘s truck smashes into the building.”

Alan was seen talking on his phone and standing to the side of the crash after it occurred. Two people were injured in the crash and they are reportedly doing okay. No pedestrians were hurt.

TMZ reports that “there’s no indication of DUI.”

You can see a video of the crash scene on YouTube.

Did you know that Alan is married to a famous actress?