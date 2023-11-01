'Survivor' 2023: Top 14 Contestants for Season 45

Last week’s episode of Survivor was filled with so much drama as the Belo tribe saw one of their players eliminated during a tribal council.

The number of players is slowly whittling down and it’s only a matter of time before the merge happens, where only everyone comes together on 1 tribe.

In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Tune in next week to see who gets sent home in another 90 minute episode of Survivor!

Keep reading to see the top 16 players this season…