Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 3:54 pm

The Richest Cast Members of 'The Boys,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest Cast Members of 'The Boys,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Boys is one of the hottest shows on Amazon Prime Video!

The superhero-themed TV show was developed by Eric Kripke, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The Emmy Award-nominated series, which had been in development since 2008, follows a team of vigilantes who combat superpower individuals abusing their abilities. After premiering in 2019. the show got a second season in 2020, with the third season following in June of 2022. As of right now, a fourth season is on the way. Filming officially wrapped in April, so we’re guessing it’ll get a 2024 release date.

Many of the stars of the show have also amassed a significant amount of wealth over the years.

Find out who are the richest stars of The Boys cast, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…

