The Richest S Club 7 Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

There ain’t no party like an S Club party!

British co-ed pop group S Club, also known as S Club 7, dominated the ’00s pop scene across the globe, supplying hit after hit, including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True,” “Reach” and “Have You Ever.”

The group, originally made up of seven members, would release four studio albums from 1999 to 2002, as well as their own movie, 2003′s Seeing Double.

After reuniting for 2015′s Bring It All Back Tour, they announced in February they’ll be reforming once again for a massive reunion tour 25 years after their debut. And in November, they’re heading to the U.S. and Canada!

Check out the first photos and set list from the tour.

We’ve rounded up the members of S Club 7, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest members of S Club 7…