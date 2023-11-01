Tori Spelling Seen Kissing Advertising CEO Ryan Cramer Following Split from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has a new man in her life.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was recently spotted a kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer during a night out in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Tori and Ryan were seen kissing as they left the nightclub Level 8 before jumping into the same car and driving off.

Ryan is the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc. He previously designed gaming packaging for Microsoft, was an Art Director at Toyota/Lexus, and directed TV intros for the Independent Film Channel as an art director for iFilm.

A source also told People that Tori and Ryan “have been dating for over six months.”

Tori and Ryan‘s PDA comes a few weeks after her ex-husband Dean McDermott was seen holding hands with apparent new girlfriend Lily Calo during a recent outing.

Dean, 56, announced in June that he and Tori were separating after 17 years of marriage. Hours after he shared the announcement on Instagram, Dean deleted the post and a source said that the two were “not divorcing.”

Over the summer, Tori sparked concern about where she and her kids were living after they were seen staying at a motel before they were seen in an RV.