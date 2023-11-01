Usher Teases His Super Bowl Halftime Show, Reveals Which Music Legend Reached Out to Congratulate Him & One of the First People He Told

Usher opened up about landing one of the biggest musical performances of all time – the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The 45-year-old “OMG” hitmaker will take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during the 2024 Super Bowl to entertain fans around the world with a 13-minute set full of his biggest bops and bangers.

He teased fans with what they can expect during an interview with Extra. Usher also spilled on one of the first people he told about the gig and revealed the musical icon who reached out to congratulate him after the fact.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Usher’s interview…