Victoria Beckham Reveals Her 'Body Secret' & It's Available to Buy Now!!

In searching for a great moisturizer, we came across Victoria Beckham‘s amazing recommendation, which she calls her “body secret.”

Victoria swears by Weleda Skin Food, and we found it online for just over $20! Check out the product over at Walmart.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery,” Victoria told Into The Gloss. “When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil—the same you use to cook with—and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the color. And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these…I wish they had bigger ones.”

