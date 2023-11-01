Who Won the 2023 World Series? The Texas Rangers Make History With Their First Win

The Texas Rangers just made MLB history by winning their first-ever World Series!

On Wednesday (November 1), the baseball team overcame their competitors the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the title during the fifth game of the series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The final score was 5 to 0!

Read more about the Texas Rangers big win…

This marks the first time that the MLB team has made it all the way to the final victory. They came into the series with a win against the Diamondbacks on October 27.

The Diamondbacks secured a win in the October 28 game, beating the Rangers with a final score of 9 to 1. However, the Rangers rocketed back to win the games on October 30 and 31.

It was an exciting World Series. Aside from the Rangers’ historic win, it was also the first time that the Diamondbacks had made it this far in 20 years.

Congratulations to the Rangers on their big win!

