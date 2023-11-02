Alan Ruck Seen Out for First Time After Crashing Truck Into Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck is stepping out for the first since his headline-making crash.

The 67-year-old Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor stepped out to run a few errands on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Alan was seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, a black hoodie, and a knee support brace as he hopped into the driver’s seat of a navy SUV and driving off after a quick stop to a convenient store.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Alan drove his Rivian truck into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

TMZ reports that “surveillance appears to show Alan‘s truck collide with another vehicle from behind, pushing it into the intersection as Alan‘s truck smashes into the building.”

Alan has not yet publicly addressed the crash.