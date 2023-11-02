Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 5:59 pm

Alan Ruck Seen Out for First Time After Crashing Truck Into Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck is stepping out for the first since his headline-making crash.

The 67-year-old Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor stepped out to run a few errands on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Alan was seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, a black hoodie, and a knee support brace as he hopped into the driver’s seat of a navy SUV and driving off after a quick stop to a convenient store.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Alan drove his Rivian truck into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

TMZ reports that “surveillance appears to show Alan‘s truck collide with another vehicle from behind, pushing it into the intersection as Alan‘s truck smashes into the building.”

Alan has not yet publicly addressed the crash.
alan ruck spotted first time since crashing truck into pizza shop 01
alan ruck spotted first time since crashing truck into pizza shop 02
alan ruck spotted first time since crashing truck into pizza shop 03
alan ruck spotted first time since crashing truck into pizza shop 04
alan ruck spotted first time since crashing truck into pizza shop 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
