Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 9:44 am

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Jim Burrows, a director who directed over a dozen episodes of Friends, has given an interview where he gave a brief insight into the cast’s reaction to the tragic passing of their beloved co-star, Matthew Perry.

If you don’t know, the 54-year-old actor passed suddenly on Saturday (October 28) at his home in a reported drowning.

On the Today show, Jim was asked how the cast is doing right now.

“I had texted the girls [Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow] the day we found out. They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying,” Jim responded.

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

