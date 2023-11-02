'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Jim Burrows, a director who directed over a dozen episodes of Friends, has given an interview where he gave a brief insight into the cast’s reaction to the tragic passing of their beloved co-star, Matthew Perry.

If you don’t know, the 54-year-old actor passed suddenly on Saturday (October 28) at his home in a reported drowning.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the Today show, Jim was asked how the cast is doing right now.

“I had texted the girls [Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow] the day we found out. They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying,” Jim responded.

‘Friends’ director James Burrows remembers Matthew Perry in an exclusive interview with @LizKreutzNews. “I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed. It’s a brother dying,” he said. pic.twitter.com/Bo82qMdPsF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2023

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

