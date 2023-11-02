Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spotted on Date Night at Off-Broadway Show 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea'

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are stepping out on date night!

The 28-year-old model and the 48-year-old Maestro actor/director were spotted checking at an off-Broadway show together on Wednesday night (November 1) in New York City.

The rumored new couple was seen trying to keep a low profile as they arrived at the Lucille Lortel Theater to check out new play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott, in photos obtained by Page Six.

For the show, Gigi was seen wearing a yellow, orange, and black knit coat with a black baseball hat while Bradley sported a black peacoat.

Afterwards, the two walked out of the theater together and continued on with their night.

Gigi and Bradley first sparked dating rumors in early October and have been spotted out together a few times since then.

