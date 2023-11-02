'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast Takes Over Times Square for First Appearance Together Since Receiving SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

The cast of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel movie hasn’t been able to promote the film all summer long due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now they can thanks to an interim agreement!

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Josh Andrés Rivera stepped out in Times Square for an event for their film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Wednesday (November 1) in New York City.

During the event, the stars joined fans to watch the debut of a new spot featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s official song for the film, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” followed by a live performance from a 50-plus-member choir singing the franchise’s beloved song, “The Hanging Tree.”

The upcoming movie follows a young Coriolanus (Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

