Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 6:40 pm

'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast Takes Over Times Square for First Appearance Together Since Receiving SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast Takes Over Times Square for First Appearance Together Since Receiving SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

The cast of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel movie hasn’t been able to promote the film all summer long due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now they can thanks to an interim agreement!

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Josh Andrés Rivera stepped out in Times Square for an event for their film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Wednesday (November 1) in New York City.

During the event, the stars joined fans to watch the debut of a new spot featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s official song for the film, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” followed by a live performance from a 50-plus-member choir singing the franchise’s beloved song, “The Hanging Tree.”

The upcoming movie follows a young Coriolanus (Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

FYI: Tom is wearing an AMI Paris look.
Just Jared on Facebook
hunger games prequel cast times square 01
hunger games prequel cast times square 02
hunger games prequel cast times square 03
hunger games prequel cast times square 04
hunger games prequel cast times square 05

Photos: Courtesy of Lionsgate
Posted to: Hunger Games, Josh Andres Rivera, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr