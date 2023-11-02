Top Stories
Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 9:28 pm

Is There a 'Priscilla' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

Is There a 'Priscilla' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

The new Sofia Coppola movie Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley‘s memoir, is now in theaters around the country following a limited release.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Priscilla?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Priscilla, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

The late Lisa Marie Presley‘s emails about the Priscilla movie have been revealed and she bashed the script in the leaked messages.

Photos: A24
