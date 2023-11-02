James Charles Teases His Brand's First Palette, Pokes Fun At Previous Viral Moments in Reveal Video

James Charles is breaking new ground with his makeup brand Painted, and he shared the news with a cheeky video that revisited some of his most viral moments.

The 24-year-old beauty guru launched his brand Painted this summer and had an instant hit with his first launch – versatile and vibrant beauty paints.

On Wednesday (November 1), he took to social to showcase his next big drop – the Basic Canvas, which will include his first powder eyeshadows since his discontinued Morphe palette.

Read more about James Charles’ exciting news and check out his funny reveal video…

In his video, James‘ reveal was interrupted by the ghosts of previous viral moments, including “Flashback Mary,” his very revealing Coachella outfit and his forays into singing.

While the past versions of James attempted to derail the video, the creator explained that his goal was to create “a staple product.”

“So here it is, the Basic Canvas. Twenty four beautiful, neutral shades. Mattes and shimmers perfect for any makeup artist of any skill level,” he promised. “Because isn’t the makeup that you guys do most just… basic?”

The Basic Canvas will be available to purchase on November 14 via TikTok and November 15 on the brand’s website.

If you were unaware, a superstar has already been seen wearing James‘ Painted brand.

Press play on James Charles’ reveal video below…