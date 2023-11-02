Jennifer Lawrence is Likely Done With Her 'Hunger Games' Character, According to Franchise Producer & Director

Bad news for fans who were hoping to see Jennifer Lawrence embody the Girl on Fire one more time.

The 33-year-old No Hard Feelings actress found breakout success bringing Katniss Everdeen to life in the Hunger Games film franchise.

Earlier this year, she revealed if she was interested in returning to the role. Her answer gave fans a glimmer of hope.

However, the franchise’s director and producer provided a slight reality check during a recent interview.

Read more abut Jennifer Lawrence’s future as Katniss Everdeen…

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, producer Nina Jacobson provided a simple reason why Katniss, and thus Jennifer‘s, story was seemingly done: They’d run out of source material from author Suzanne Collins.

“If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it,” she said, adding, “Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete.”

She continued, saying, “And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

Director Francis Lawrence also chimed in, opining that he was down if Suzanne provided them source work.

“I think that if for whatever reason she had some thematic idea that made sense to tell another Katniss story, I’d be in, and then I’m sure Jen would be in. But it really all comes from theme and idea, and Suzanne,” he explained.

