Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 10:55 am

Jeremy Allen White & Estranged Wife Addison Timlin's Divorce: Rumored Reason Why They Split & More Info Revealed (Plus Who He's Recently Been Linked To)

Continue Here »

Jeremy Allen White & Estranged Wife Addison Timlin's Divorce: Rumored Reason Why They Split & More Info Revealed (Plus Who He's Recently Been Linked To)

Everyone has been wondering about Jeremy Allen White‘s personal life.

If you don’t know, The Bear actor and his wife of four years, actress Addison Timlin, decided to end their marriage earlier this year.

Since his rise to fame on The Bear, fans have been wondering about the 32-year-old actor’s personal life. Now, we’re revealing more, including who he’s recently been seen with.

Keep reading to find out everything that has been made available so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Addison Timlin, Jeremy Allen White

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr