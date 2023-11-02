Joe Jonas Reacts to CVS Worker Saying He Looks 'Crazy in Person'

Joe Jonas is detailng a bit of an awkward encounter with a CVS employee.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer recently took to TikTok to recount a recent trip to CVS where a security guard said that he looked “crazy in person.”

“I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, ‘Oh! Joe Jonas?’” Joe started.

“And I said, ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’” Joe went on. “And I shook his hand and he goes, ‘Man, you look crazy in person.’”

“Is that a compliment?” Joe added with a confused look on his face.

In the comments, fans tried to make Joe feel better about himself, trying to find the meaning behind the security guard’s comment.

“Maybe he just meant to say ‘It’s crazy to see you in person,’” one fan wrote.

“It’s probably crazy seeing someone so famous in real life he was just shocked,” another wrote.

