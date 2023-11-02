Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023

Kendall Jenner Wears Leather Trenchcoat on Coffee Run in Studio City

Kendall Jenner is stepping out for coffee.

The 27-year-old model strutted her way to Alfred’s to pick up a quick coffee on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Studio City, Calif.

For her outing, Kendall wore black, leather trenchcoat with a matching skirt paired with black loafers while carrying a lime-green handbag.

Over the weekend, Kendall hosted a star-studded Halloween party with guests including Billie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert Pattinson.

A few weeks ago, Kendall was in New York City to support Bad Bunny as he made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kendall revealed what her “Roman Empire” is and explained why she used to dislike her famous family attending fashion shows that she walked in.
Photos: Backgrid USA
