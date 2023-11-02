Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 2:20 pm

'Prison Break' Reboot In The Works, 2 Original Leads Not Expected to Return

A Prison Break reboot is in the works!

On Thursday (November 2), it was revealed that Hulu is in the early development stages of reviving the fan-favorite Fox drama, Deadline reports.

The upcoming reboot will be written and executive produced by Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Elgin James.

The original series, which ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2017, followed Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who makes it his mission to prove that his convicted brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is innocent, hatching a plan to save him from death row and escape him from prison.

The show also starred Amaury Nolasco, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Inbar Lavi, Mark Feuerstein, Robert Knepper, and Augustus Prew.

The reboot is described as a new installment set in the Prison Break world.

While details are being kept under wraps, it has been reported that two leads from the original series are not expected to return.

