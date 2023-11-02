Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023

Selena Gomez Says She's Deleting Instagram, But Quickly Removes That Message to Fans

Selena Gomez Says She's Deleting Instagram, But Quickly Removes That Message to Fans

Selena Gomez is making headlines yet again for her social media presence, this time after saying she’s going to delete her Instagram account completely.

The 31-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon (November 2) and said she was “done” with the app.

The statement came three days after she took to Instagram to explain her silence on world events and to say she was in a social media break.

Selena wrote in her new post, “I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

The message was quickly deleted from Selena‘s page and her Instagram page is still active, so it’s unclear if she will actually deactivate the account or not.

