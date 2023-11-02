'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Confirmed, 2 Stars Might Not Be Participating

So many fans are exciting for Selling Sunset‘s seventh season, which will be debuting on Netflix on November 3.

In addition, the streaming service just announced that the show will be getting a reunion special hosted by Tan France! The reunion will stream on November 15 at 9pm ET, however, based on a teaser photo, it looks like 2 of the stars might not be participating, or at least, aren’t part of the main discussion.

Keep reading to find out who might not be there…