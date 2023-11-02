Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 12:51 pm

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Confirmed, 2 Stars Might Not Be Participating

Continue Here »

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Confirmed, 2 Stars Might Not Be Participating

So many fans are exciting for Selling Sunset‘s seventh season, which will be debuting on Netflix on November 3.

In addition, the streaming service just announced that the show will be getting a reunion special hosted by Tan France! The reunion will stream on November 15 at 9pm ET, however, based on a teaser photo, it looks like 2 of the stars might not be participating, or at least, aren’t part of the main discussion.

Keep reading to find out who might not be there…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Selling Sunset, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr