Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 6:40 pm

Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles Leaving Karate Class in L.A.

Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles Leaving Karate Class in L.A.

Shawn Mendes is wrapping up a workout.

The 25-year-old “If I Can’t Have You” singer chatted with a few friends as he left the World Championship Karate Sports Academy after a class on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

For his workout, Shawn showed off his muscles in a white tank shirt paired with dark gray sweatpants and brown clogs.

Last weekend, Shawn sparked new music rumors when he was spotted on set of a new project with a fellow musician in L.A.

Its been three years now since Shawn released his last album Wonder. Earlier this year we got a new standalone single called “What the Hell Are We Dying For?”

A source recently revealed why Shawn‘s rekindled romance with Camila Cabello fizzled out again.
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes leaves karate class in la 01
shawn mendes leaves karate class in la 02
shawn mendes leaves karate class in la 03
shawn mendes leaves karate class in la 04
shawn mendes leaves karate class in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr