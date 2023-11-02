Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles Leaving Karate Class in L.A.

Shawn Mendes is wrapping up a workout.

The 25-year-old “If I Can’t Have You” singer chatted with a few friends as he left the World Championship Karate Sports Academy after a class on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Los Angeles.

For his workout, Shawn showed off his muscles in a white tank shirt paired with dark gray sweatpants and brown clogs.

Last weekend, Shawn sparked new music rumors when he was spotted on set of a new project with a fellow musician in L.A.

Its been three years now since Shawn released his last album Wonder. Earlier this year we got a new standalone single called “What the Hell Are We Dying For?”

A source recently revealed why Shawn‘s rekindled romance with Camila Cabello fizzled out again.