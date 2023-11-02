Stephanie Shepherd Reveals Why She Was Fired From Kim Kardashian Assistant Job

Stephanie Shepherd is opening up about getting fired from Kim Kardashian and the end of their working relationship.

The Future Earth co-founder was previously Kim‘s assistant for several years, and moved up to COO of her Kardashian West Brands, before they parted ways professionally in 2017.

In a recent episode of the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Stephanie revealed why she was fired from her job with Kim.

“Well, I got fired. Fired in the nicest sense of the word,” she said. “Like, I was crying and she was crying because we are friends.”

“I just inherently felt like, ‘It is time to move on. I don’t know if I have anything more I can contribute to this.’ I think she probably felt that and saw that. [So] she’s like, ‘I want you to [thrive]. You need something more. You have this thing — pursue that. I’m supporting you [with] whatever you need,’” she shared.

ICYMI: Stephanie just got married this past summer, and Kim was, of course, in attendance!