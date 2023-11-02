Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023 at 12:27 am

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Surpasses 'Midnights' to Become Top-Selling Album of 2023

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Surpasses 'Midnights' to Become Top-Selling Album of 2023

Taylor Swift really is in a class of her own.

The 33-year-old “Blank Space” pop titan’s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is officially the the top-selling album of 2023. By hitting the top spot she surpassed her album Midnights, which previously held the record.

Her re-release moved an unbelievable amount of records within its first five days of release.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s impressive showing…

Billboard reported that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) moved more than one million copies Stateside. It hit that milestone in under five days!

In comparison, Midnights, which was originally released in late 2022, moved 778,000 units this year.

Taylor doesn’t just have the two top-selling albums of the year. Her re-released album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) lands in third place with sales around 742,000.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor had beat her own records with her latest album. She also achieved some impressive milestones on Spotify.

Just a few weeks ago Taylor notched another amazing career milestone.

If you missed it, her ex and music video co-star Taylor Lautner just opened up about their unexpected collaboration.

