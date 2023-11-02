The CW's 'Superman & Lois' to End With Season 4, Reason Behind Cancellation Revealed

Superman & Lois is coming to an end.

The CW series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters premiered in 2021 and aired its third season earlier this year.

On Thursday (November 2), it was announced that the show’s fourth and final season will air in 2024.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, the CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said: “Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe. We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

The outlet also reported that writers room cuts and the series’ high budget contributed to the network’s decision to end Superman & Lois with season 4.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher added: “While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created—on and off screen. We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history—Lex Luthor.”

