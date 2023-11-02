'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

We’re so close to the end of the season on The Golden Bachelor and you might want to know some spoilers for the ending.

The show features 72-year-old retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather Gerry Turner looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

Reality Steve hasn’t done a deep dive into spoilers like he does for the regular The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, but he has revealed some insight into what happens in the final episodes.

The final two contestants have already been spoiled, so you can see who was sent home after the hometown dates.

Browse through the slideshow to see spoilers for the first season of The Golden Bachelor…