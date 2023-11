Kenny Pickett and his wife Amy Paternoster are one of the cutest couples in the NFL!

After growing up in New Jersey playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old quarterback was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

Kenny first met Amy when they were kids growing up near the Jersey Shore, and years later, the two tied the knot earlier this year in June 2023!

