'Yellowstone' Final Episodes Premiere Date Revealed, Two New Spinoffs Announced

The premiere date for the final episodes of Yellowstone has been revealed.

Back in May, it was announced that the hit show from Taylor Sheridan would be ending with its fifth season.

On Thursday (Nov. 2), Paramount revealed when the final episodes will be airing, and also announced that two new spinoff shows had been ordered.

Keep reading to find out more…

The final episodes of Yellowstone are now expected to air in November 2024, Variety reports.

In addition, Paramount has greenlit two new spinoff series – 1944 and a modern series titled 2024.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, shared in a statement.

His statement continued, “On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

While plot details are being kept under wraps, 2024 is rumored to be the series that Matthew McConaughey is is in talks to star in.

New details recently emerged about Kevin Costner‘s Yellowstone contract, which seems to be at the center of the drama between the actor and the series creator.