Andy Cohen Responds to Bethenny Frankel's Beef as Reality Star Launches New Attack

Andy Cohen is speaking out about Bethenny Frankel‘s beef with him and her attempts to put together a reality television union in the midst of BravoCon 2023.

While onstage, the 55-year-old Bravo celebrity was asked about Bethenny‘s “reality reckoning” following her calls to unionize earlier this summer.

His response comes as she leveled a new attack against Andy personally for the way he responded to racist allegations about Ramona Singer.

Read more about what Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel had to say…

“My thoughts are that Bravo, as we all can see… Bravo and the shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here: To have fun,” Andy told a fan during a Q&A session that appeared on Instagram. “And what I think is I live in the joy that these shows bring people, and I think we all do. That’s the place that I’m at.”

Meanwhile, on her ReWives ReRant podcast, Bethenny honed in on Andy.

“So Andy Cohen today did a laughing emoji on the Watch What Crappens post, which was belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion,” she said (via the Daily Beast). “Which is really shocking, honestly. Especially right now, I think he probably just thinks he’s invincible.”

She continued, describing the situation as “50 shades of bulls-it” and alleging that Andy should also be asked to leave BravoCon.

This is in response to Andy sharing a laughing emoji in response to a social media post seemingly belittling the revelations that recently came out about Ramona.

Bethenny has previously promised to go to war to fight for reality TV star protections. She also revealed why she’s beefing with Andy.